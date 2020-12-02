Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 11: Resiliency Rose

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, SSgt. Holland Turnquist shares her story of repeated childhood and adult trauma. Despite seemingly insurmountable obstacles, she discovered her strength and internal compass resulting in incredible success--personally and professionally.