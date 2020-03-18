VING advocates protecting our people during SAAPM

COVID-19 has not slowed our efforts to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Mr. Scarlata and his team have been working to share information and resources that advocate the General's mission to protecting our people who serve and protect this great Nation and Territory. Join us to help put a stop to Sexual assault and harassment.
Remember, you are not alone.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
