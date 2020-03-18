Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VING advocates protecting our people during SAAPM

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    03.18.2020

    Audio by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    COVID-19 has not slowed our efforts to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Mr. Scarlata and his team have been working to share information and resources that advocate the General's mission to protecting our people who serve and protect this great Nation and Territory. Join us to help put a stop to Sexual assault and harassment.

    Remember, you are not alone.

    This work, VING advocates protecting our people during SAAPM, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

