Pacific Pulse: 24 April, 2020

The U.S. Navy and Royal Australian navy came together for operations in the South China Sea and Eielson receives its first two F-35A Lightning II.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2020 01:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63466
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107782960.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
