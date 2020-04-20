Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Spartan News Episode 2

    The Spartan News Episode 2

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.20.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    In this episode of the Spartan News, we continue or coverage of Task Force Spartan Shield's response to COVID-19. Our guests include Maj. Julie Valenza, a physician assistant who leads the clinical operations for the task force and Ltc. Jeff Roth, the operations officers for the task force COVID-19 response cell. They answer various questions concerning their role in the response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2020
    Date Posted: 04.22.2020 10:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63461
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107781335.mp3
    Length: 00:14:24
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Spartan News Episode 2, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    U.S. Army Central
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    U.S. Army COVID-19 response

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT