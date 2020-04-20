In this episode of the Spartan News, we continue or coverage of Task Force Spartan Shield's response to COVID-19. Our guests include Maj. Julie Valenza, a physician assistant who leads the clinical operations for the task force and Ltc. Jeff Roth, the operations officers for the task force COVID-19 response cell. They answer various questions concerning their role in the response.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2020 10:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63461
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107781335.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:24
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, The Spartan News Episode 2, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT