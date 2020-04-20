This week's Phoenix and the Chief podcast says farewell to the World Famous Highly Respected Triple Nickel and visits the Airmen who are crushing the mission at entomology.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2020 01:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63460
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107781026.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:30
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 11, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT