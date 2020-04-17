Marine Minute: Don't Stop Be-Leave-ing

I'm Cpl. Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute.



As important as completing your mission is, time away from that mission is also essential to a Marine’s well-being. With all the travel restrictions being put in place due to Covid-19, new guidance has been put out regarding excess leave earned.



Per the memorandum from the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness active duty service-members from all branches will be able to accumulate up to 120 days of leave, instead of the standard cap of 60. You will also be able to maintain that extended leave cap until September 30, 2023.



That’ll give you plenty of time to make it to make it to Bali, Tokyo, Yosemite or anywhere else you might want to go.



This authorization does not apply to those service-members already qualified for a 120 day leave cap. 120, is the hard limit. No double dipping!



Continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene measures so that way when the time i finally right, you can remain healthy and enjoy your earned time off.



That's it for your Marine Minute. For more news around the Corps, go to Marines.mil.