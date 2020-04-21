Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 29 - Mental Health Wellness During COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2020

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On the pod, Dan Hawkins from Air Education and Training Command public affairs virtually sat down with Maj. Kamy Jenkins, the 97th Medical Group Mental Health Clinic flight commander, and Master Sgt. Jessica Williams, the 97th MDG Mental Health Clinic flight chief, located in Mobility’s Hometown at Altus AFB to talk about the importance of mental health. Jenkins and Williams go in depth on everything from why maintaining healthy balance at home and work is critical right now, to how to overcome challenges and even build your mental heath with tons of amazing tools and resources at your disposal.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2020
    Date Posted: 04.21.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 29 - Mental Health Wellness During COVID-19, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Air Force Starts Here Podcast

