The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 29 - Mental Health Wellness During COVID-19

On the pod, Dan Hawkins from Air Education and Training Command public affairs virtually sat down with Maj. Kamy Jenkins, the 97th Medical Group Mental Health Clinic flight commander, and Master Sgt. Jessica Williams, the 97th MDG Mental Health Clinic flight chief, located in Mobility’s Hometown at Altus AFB to talk about the importance of mental health. Jenkins and Williams go in depth on everything from why maintaining healthy balance at home and work is critical right now, to how to overcome challenges and even build your mental heath with tons of amazing tools and resources at your disposal.