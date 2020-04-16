Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command Senior Enlisted Leaders address service members in their theaters about COVID-19 (Radio Spot)

    GERMANY

    04.16.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Castellano 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Chief Master Sergeant Phillip Easton, the command senior enlisted leader (CSEL) of U.S. European Command, and Sergeant Major Richard Thresher, the CSEL of U.S. Africa Command, deliver a message to service members in their theaters about COVID-19. Radio Spot 30 seconds.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2020
    Date Posted: 04.21.2020 07:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63452
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107779285.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command Senior Enlisted Leaders address service members in their theaters about COVID-19 (Radio Spot), by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

