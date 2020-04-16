Chief Master Sergeant Phillip Easton, the command senior enlisted leader (CSEL) of U.S. European Command, and Sergeant Major Richard Thresher, the CSEL of U.S. Africa Command, deliver a message to service members in their theaters about COVID-19. Radio Spot 30 seconds.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2020 07:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63452
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107779285.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command Senior Enlisted Leaders address service members in their theaters about COVID-19 (Radio Spot), by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT