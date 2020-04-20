Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 11 - Flight Test Despite COVID-19

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    While the nation remains quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 412th Test Wing at Edwards is doing all it can to ensure the vital mission of flight test continues. Our guests explain how that is being accomplished and why is it so important at a time like this.

    TAGS

    Operations
    Edwards Air Force Base
    Air Force
    mission
    EAFB
    AFMC
    AFTC
    412th Test Wing
    Test
    COVID-19

