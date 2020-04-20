While the nation remains quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 412th Test Wing at Edwards is doing all it can to ensure the vital mission of flight test continues. Our guests explain how that is being accomplished and why is it so important at a time like this.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2020 18:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63446
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107778669.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:18
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 11 - Flight Test Despite COVID-19, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
