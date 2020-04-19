Lab Life - Episode 23: AFRL Student Opportunities (Part 1)

In this episode of Lab Life, we speak with Sabra Tomb who discusses opera in anechoic chambers, the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) Internship and the Pathways Program.



Learn more about opportunities at:



AFRL Student Opportunities: https://afresearchlab.com/careers-and-opportunities/students-and-faculty/



ORISE: https://orise.orau.gov/stem/internships-fellowships-research-opportunities/index.html



Pathways Program: https://www.opm.gov/about-us/careers-at-opm/students-recent-graduates/