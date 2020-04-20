In this 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update, hear about how Massachusetts National Guard Airmen and Soldiers are supporting security operations on the island of Nantucket as well as other news from the week.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2020 10:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63441
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107777557.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for Apr. 20, 2020 - Nantucket Security Mission, by Timothy Sandland and MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT