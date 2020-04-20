Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for Apr. 20, 2020 - Nantucket Security Mission

    102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for Apr. 20, 2020 - Nantucket Security Mission

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Master Sgt. Kerri Spero

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update, hear about how Massachusetts National Guard Airmen and Soldiers are supporting security operations on the island of Nantucket as well as other news from the week.

    TAGS

    security
    ang
    nantucket
    security forces
    usaf
    military police
    mass national guard
    102iw
    nations first
    covid
    covid19nationalguard

