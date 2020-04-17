On 17 April, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, Col. Tyler Schaff, 436th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, hosted a virtual town hall on facebook.com/doverairforcebase to discuss policies and changes in response to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2020 19:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63431
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107775365.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:17
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Bedrock Podcast - 17 April COVID-19 Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT