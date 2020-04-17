Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Bedrock Podcast - 17 April COVID-19 Town Hall

    The Bedrock Podcast - 17 April COVID-19 Town Hall

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    On 17 April, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, Col. Tyler Schaff, 436th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, hosted a virtual town hall on facebook.com/doverairforcebase to discuss policies and changes in response to COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2020
    Date Posted: 04.17.2020 19:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63431
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107775365.mp3
    Length: 00:47:17
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Bedrock Podcast - 17 April COVID-19 Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    Dover AFB
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    Innovation Lab
    436AW
    Spark Lab
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    The Bedrock Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT