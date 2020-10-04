The Bedrock Podcast - 10 April COVID-19 Zoom Meeting

On 10 April, 2020, on Dover Air Force Base, Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, hosted a Zoom meeting with members of Team Dover to discuss COVID-19 policies and changes. Participants included a key spouse, Dept. of Defense Civilians, retirees, and Airmen. For more information on Dover AFB COVID-19 policies and changes, see www.dover.af.mil/coronavirus or facebook.com/doverairforcebase