The Bedrock Podcast - 10 April COVID-19 Zoom Meeting

On 10 April, 2020, on Dover Air Force Base, Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, hosted a Zoom meeting with members of Team Dover to discuss COVID-19 policies and changes. Participants included a key spouse, Dept. of Defense Civilians, retirees, and Airmen. For more information on Dover AFB COVID-19 policies and changes, see www.dover.af.mil/coronavirus or facebook.com/doverairforcebase
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2020 19:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63430
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107775364.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:43
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
