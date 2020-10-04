Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Bedrock Podcast - 10 April COVID-19 Zoom Meeting

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    On 10 April, 2020, on Dover Air Force Base, Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, hosted a Zoom meeting with members of Team Dover to discuss COVID-19 policies and changes. Participants included a key spouse, Dept. of Defense Civilians, retirees, and Airmen. For more information on Dover AFB COVID-19 policies and changes, see www.dover.af.mil/coronavirus or facebook.com/doverairforcebase

