Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Bedrock Podcast - 26 March COVID-19 Town Hall

    The Bedrock Podcast - 26 March COVID-19 Town Hall

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    On March 26, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Col. Matthew Jones hosted a virtual town hall on facebook.com/doverairforcebase. This is an audio duplication of that town hall. For more information on Dover AFB policies and response to COVID-19, please visit www.dover.af.mil/coronavirus or facebook.com/doverairforcebase.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.17.2020 19:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63429
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107775363.mp3
    Length: 00:41:53
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Bedrock Podcast - 26 March COVID-19 Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    Dover Air Force Base
    Bedrock
    436th Airlift Wing
    DAFB
    Innovation Lab
    436AW
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT