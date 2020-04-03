U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew J. French, the Commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Souza, the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 125th Fighter Wing, hosted a live town hall to update Airmen on the impact of COVID-19, Coronavirus, on the wing and answer their questions.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2020 10:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63424
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107773997.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:52
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Live Town Hall - 03 April 2020, by A1C Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT