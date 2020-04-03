Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Town Hall - 03 April 2020

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew J. French, the Commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Souza, the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 125th Fighter Wing, hosted a live town hall to update Airmen on the impact of COVID-19, Coronavirus, on the wing and answer their questions.

    This work, Live Town Hall - 03 April 2020, by A1C Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

