The Contracting Experience - Episode 25: AFWERX Director – Dr. Brian “Beam” Maue

AFWERX was established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force to be a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. On this episode, we welcome AFWERX Director, Dr. Brian “Beam” Maue to the podcast to talk about the AFWERX mission and how the organization interacts with its stakeholders. Maue discusses how AFWERX thinks about Agile Contracting and describes the culture of the AFWERX organization, how its people work, and how that has enabled AFWERX’s success in the last two plus years. The ultimate aim of AFWERX is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force.



Acronyms

AFA - Air Force Association’s Air Warfare Symposium

MDO – Multi-Domain Operations

JADC2 – Joint All Domain Command and Control

LCMC – Life Cycle Management Center

SBIR – Small Business Innovation Research

STTR – Small Business Technology Transfer



Links

AFWERX Homepage:

https://www.afwerx.af.mil/



AFWERX Newsletters:

https://www.afwerx.af.mil/stories/afwerx-newsletters.html



AFWERX Challenges:

afwerxchallenge.com



