    The Contracting Experience - Episode 25: AFWERX Director – Dr. Brian “Beam” Maue

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2020

    Air Force Materiel Command

    AFWERX was established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force to be a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. On this episode, we welcome AFWERX Director, Dr. Brian “Beam” Maue to the podcast to talk about the AFWERX mission and how the organization interacts with its stakeholders. Maue discusses how AFWERX thinks about Agile Contracting and describes the culture of the AFWERX organization, how its people work, and how that has enabled AFWERX’s success in the last two plus years. The ultimate aim of AFWERX is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force.

    Acronyms
    AFA - Air Force Association’s Air Warfare Symposium
    MDO – Multi-Domain Operations
    JADC2 – Joint All Domain Command and Control
    LCMC – Life Cycle Management Center
    SBIR – Small Business Innovation Research
    STTR – Small Business Technology Transfer

    Links
    AFWERX Homepage:
    https://www.afwerx.af.mil/

    AFWERX Newsletters:
    https://www.afwerx.af.mil/stories/afwerx-newsletters.html

    AFWERX Challenges:
    afwerxchallenge.com

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2020
    Date Posted: 04.16.2020 17:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63415
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107773172.mp3
    Length: 00:27:55
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    podcast
    acquisition
    Air Force
    AFWERX
    The Contracting Experience

