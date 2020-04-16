Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 24: Spark Tank Finalists

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2020

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Spark Tank is an annual competition put on by AFWERX where Airmen "pitch" innovative ideas to top Air Force leadership and a panel of industry experts. This episode we sit-down with six of the Airmen who pitched their ideas at the Air Force Association’s Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, FL, in February 2020.

    These Airmen are solving Air Force problems using solutions like: robotic process automation, portable magnetic aircraft covers, C-17 loading aids, low cost threat emitter replicators, weapons loading smart checklists, and battery cell extraction tools. Check out the conversation with these innovators and visit the links in the show notes which include an article with details and videos of each of the Airmen’s ideas.

    Understanding the problems our Airmen face provides us with better insight as to the most appropriate acquisition solution and strategy will meet warfighter needs. This is directly in-line with leadership’s expectations to be Mission Focused Business Leaders.

    If you are an Air Force Military or Civilian with an innovative idea, check out AFWERX’s Ideation Platform site in the show notes to share your idea and find avenues for support and funding.

    Acronyms
    AOR – Area of Responsibility

    Links
    AFWERX Public Affairs article with Spark Tank Finalist videos:
    https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2053169/air-force-announces-spark-tank-2020-selectees/

    AFWERX Ideation Platform Site:
    https://www.afwerx.af.mil/ideation.html

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

