    Hunger Spot for The Evergreen Restaurant

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Demetrius Kennon 

    AFN Daegu

    This spot is an evergreen spot for the Evergreen Restaurant on Camp Walker.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.16.2020 19:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63410
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107772125.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hunger Spot for The Evergreen Restaurant, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dinner
    lunch
    restaurant
    food
    daegu
    garrison
    mwr
    breakfast
    u.s. army
    camp walker
    hunger
    evergreen
    golf club
    hungry
    area IV

