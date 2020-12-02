Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Daegu USFK First Ladies Interview

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2020

    Audio by Pfc. Jacob Ward 

    AFN Daegu

    AFN Daegu had the opportunity to speak with Mrs. Connie Abrams and Mrs. Carolyn Tagalicud, the first ladies of United States Forces Korea. Listen to their discussion on the importance of the Spouse Hiring Initiative, the Military Family dynamic, and Korea being the Assignment of Choice.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
    Date Posted: 04.15.2020 22:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63387
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107771955.mp3
    Length: 00:12:07
    Year 2020
    Location: 27, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Daegu USFK First Ladies Interview, by PFC Jacob Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Daegu
    Republic of Korea
    AFN Daegu

