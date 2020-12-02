AFN Daegu had the opportunity to speak with Mrs. Connie Abrams and Mrs. Carolyn Tagalicud, the first ladies of United States Forces Korea. Listen to their discussion on the importance of the Spouse Hiring Initiative, the Military Family dynamic, and Korea being the Assignment of Choice.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2020 22:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63387
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107771955.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:07
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|27, KR
This work, AFN Daegu USFK First Ladies Interview, by PFC Jacob Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
