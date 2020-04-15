Marine Minute: Accelerated Sergeants Seminar

The U.S. Marine Corps, in an effort to allow sergeants the opportunity to complete their professional military education (PME) before the Fiscal Year 2020 Staff Sergeant Selection Board convenes, is offering Accelerated Online Sergeants School Seminars. The College of Enlisted Military Education and the College of Distance Education and Training have partnered to allow Marines to complete the required PME schools amidst the COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)



I’M LANCE CORPORAL MELLIZZA BONJOC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARADMIN 214-SLASH-20 HAS RECENTLY DROPPED. IT STATES THE OPENING OF ADDITIONAL ACCELERATED ONLINE SERGEANTS SCHOOL SEMINARS. SO, IF YOU’RE P-M-E INCOMPLETE, GET ON IT AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS.



THE FIRST COURSE IS SET TO OPEN APRIL 27TH AND FINISH THE WEEK OF JUNE 15TH. ANY POTENTIAL STUDENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED ON A FIRST-COME FIRST-SERVE BASIS.



IF REQUESTS FOR ENROLLMENT EXCEED THE CLASS LIMIT, THEN ANOTHER COURSE WILL BE HOSTED STARTING ON MAY 4TH GOING THROUGH THE WEEK OF JUNE 22ND.



VIEW THE MARADMIN ON MARINES-DOT-MIL FOR MORE SPECIFICS ON ANY OF THIS INFORMATION.



ALL REGRISTRATION PACKAGES MUST INCLUDE A COMMAND SCREENING CHECKLIST AND SUPPLMENTAL COMMAND SCREENING CHECKLIST FORM. A LINK TO BOTH OF THOSE FORMS IS AVAILABLE IN THE MARADMIN.



EVERY SEMINAR WILL BE 100% ONLINE, THEREFORE DUTY STATUS WAIVER REQUESTS ARE NOT REQUIRED.



THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS APRIL 16TH.



GET ON IT MARINES.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES-DOT-MIL.