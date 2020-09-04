Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    927 ARW COVID-19 Update 14 Apr

    927 ARW COVID-19 Update 14 Apr

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2020

    Audio by Lt. Col. Lisa Ray 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Audition Template: 1 Mono Host track (with Speech Volume Leveler), 1 Mono Interview track (with Speech Volume Leveler), 1 Stereo Sound FX with effects, 1 Stereo Music Bed track. 44.1k, 16 bit, Stereo Master.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2020
    Date Posted: 04.14.2020 10:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63379
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107768574.mp3
    Length: 00:16:43
    Year 2011
    Genre Blues
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 927 ARW COVID-19 Update 14 Apr, by Lt. Col. Lisa Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    KC-135
    MacDill
    927 ARW
    AFReserve
    Reserve citizen airmen
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT