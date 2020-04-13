Soldiers and Airmen from the Massachusetts National Guard have been working together to complete mobile COVID-19 testing on patients at nursing homes throughout the commonwealth for over a week. In this wing news update, learn how this mission, one of several operations across the commonwealth, is supporting coronavirus response efforts.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2020 16:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63374
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107767940.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for Apr. 13, 2020 - Mobile COVID-19 Testing, by Capt. Bonnie Blakely and Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT