    102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for Apr. 13, 2020 - Mobile COVID-19 Testing

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2020

    Audio by Capt. Bonnie Blakely and Timothy Sandland

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Massachusetts National Guard have been working together to complete mobile COVID-19 testing on patients at nursing homes throughout the commonwealth for over a week. In this wing news update, learn how this mission, one of several operations across the commonwealth, is supporting coronavirus response efforts.

