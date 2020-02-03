Think you got what it takes to lift your way into the NSA Naples Powerlifting Club? Here is your chance! (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2020 13:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63370
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107767532.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1,000 Pound Challenge Spot, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
