Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Left of the Bang: Mindfulness Podcast Series - Nutrition

    Left of the Bang: Mindfulness Podcast Series - Nutrition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Division

    Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Pollman-Turner speaks on actions service members can take to improve their overall mental well-being. This episode is focused on nutrition. Pollman-Turner is a clinical psychologist with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

    References:
    Special thanks to Renee (High) Merchant, Registered Dietician, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine, for fact checking the information presented in this episode.
    Foster, J., McVey Neufeld, K., (2013). Gut-brain axis: How the microbiome influences anxiety and depression. Trends in Neurosciences, 36(5), 305-312.
    Taylor, V. (2019). The microbiome and mental health: Hope or hype? Journal of Psychiatry and Neuroscience, 44(4), 219-222.
    Clapp, M., Aurora, N., Herrera, L., Wilen, E., Wakefield, S. (2017). Gut microbiota’s effect on mental health: The gut-brain axis. Clinics and Practice, 7(987), 131-136.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.11.2020 12:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63357
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107765062.mp3
    Length: 00:13:11
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Left of the Bang: Mindfulness Podcast Series - Nutrition, by Sgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mental health
    nutrition
    5th marines
    1st marine division
    well being
    1stMARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT