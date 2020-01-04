Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Pollman-Turner speaks on actions service members can take to improve their overall mental well-being. This episode is focused on nutrition. Pollman-Turner is a clinical psychologist with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.
Special thanks to Renee (High) Merchant, Registered Dietician, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine, for fact checking the information presented in this episode.
Foster, J., McVey Neufeld, K., (2013). Gut-brain axis: How the microbiome influences anxiety and depression. Trends in Neurosciences, 36(5), 305-312.
Taylor, V. (2019). The microbiome and mental health: Hope or hype? Journal of Psychiatry and Neuroscience, 44(4), 219-222.
Clapp, M., Aurora, N., Herrera, L., Wilen, E., Wakefield, S. (2017). Gut microbiota’s effect on mental health: The gut-brain axis. Clinics and Practice, 7(987), 131-136.
This work, Left of the Bang: Mindfulness Podcast Series - Nutrition, by Sgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS
