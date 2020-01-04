Left of the Bang: Mindfulness Podcast Series - Nutrition

Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Pollman-Turner speaks on actions service members can take to improve their overall mental well-being. This episode is focused on nutrition. Pollman-Turner is a clinical psychologist with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.



References:

Special thanks to Renee (High) Merchant, Registered Dietician, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine, for fact checking the information presented in this episode.

Foster, J., McVey Neufeld, K., (2013). Gut-brain axis: How the microbiome influences anxiety and depression. Trends in Neurosciences, 36(5), 305-312.

Taylor, V. (2019). The microbiome and mental health: Hope or hype? Journal of Psychiatry and Neuroscience, 44(4), 219-222.

Clapp, M., Aurora, N., Herrera, L., Wilen, E., Wakefield, S. (2017). Gut microbiota’s effect on mental health: The gut-brain axis. Clinics and Practice, 7(987), 131-136.