Some spiritual guidance from Chaplain (Capt.) Derek White, chaplain for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. "Go beyond what you think you can do..."
For devotionals and other spiritual guidance, join Chaplain White and the JBCC Chaplain team over at the Joint Base Cape Cod Chapel Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JBCCChapel/.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2020 12:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63353
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107764258.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Resiliency Shoutout - Apr. 10, 2020, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS
