    102nd Intelligence Wing Resiliency Shoutout - Apr. 10, 2020

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Some spiritual guidance from Chaplain (Capt.) Derek White, chaplain for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. "Go beyond what you think you can do..."

    For devotionals and other spiritual guidance, join Chaplain White and the JBCC Chaplain team over at the Joint Base Cape Cod Chapel Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JBCCChapel/.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2020
    Date Posted: 04.10.2020 12:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63353
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107764258.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Resiliency Shoutout - Apr. 10, 2020, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COVID19
    InThisTogether
    COVID19NationalGuard

