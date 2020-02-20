Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 10: Keep Calm and Climb On

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, 509th Munitions Squadron Embedded Social Worker, Nicole Termini, takes us through her path to healing after her daughter encountered a near drowning 15 years ago. She discusses the traumatic event, how it affected her family and the methods she used to overcome PTSD, which she struggled with from the life-changing event.