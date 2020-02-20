Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 10: Keep Calm and Climb On

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2020

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, 509th Munitions Squadron Embedded Social Worker, Nicole Termini, takes us through her path to healing after her daughter encountered a near drowning 15 years ago. She discusses the traumatic event, how it affected her family and the methods she used to overcome PTSD, which she struggled with from the life-changing event.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2020
    Date Posted: 04.10.2020 13:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63351
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107764090.mp3
    Length: 00:40:46
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 10: Keep Calm and Climb On, by A1C Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chaplain
    509th Bomb Wing
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    Practicing the Pillars Podcast

