    General Harrigian COVID-19 Interview

    GERMANY

    04.10.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Koetz 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    SrA Sean Hudson of AFN interviews USAFE Commander, General Jeff Harrigian, about what USAFE is doing to combat COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2020
    Date Posted: 04.10.2020 10:09
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    USAFE
    DoD
    US Air Force
    USAF
    COVID-19

