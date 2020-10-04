SrA Sean Hudson of AFN interviews USAFE Commander, General Jeff Harrigian, about what USAFE is doing to combat COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2020 10:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63350
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107763922.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:04
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, General Harrigian COVID-19 Interview, by TSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
