    150 TacoCast: "Hey Shirt Gotta Minute" Ep 02 Pt 1/2 "Change"

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Ian Beckley 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode Senior Master Sergeant Sander sits down with Master Sergeant Oliver to discuss change. Part 1/2

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 04.09.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63346
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107762769.mp3
    Length: 00:27:24
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 150 TacoCast: "Hey Shirt Gotta Minute" Ep 02 Pt 1/2 "Change", by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcasts
    NMANG
    150TacoCast

