The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode Senior Master Sergeant Sander sits down with Master Sergeant Oliver to discuss change. Part 2/2
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2020 14:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63345
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107762719.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:48
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 150 TacoCast: "Hey Shirt Gotta Minute" Ep 02 Pt 2/2 "Change", by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT