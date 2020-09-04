A spot detailing masks how to wear them and general house keeping tip while wearing them.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2020 10:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63342
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107762053.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Masks Spot, by SN Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT