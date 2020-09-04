Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eagle Rota News 09Apr2020

    Eagle Rota News 09Apr2020

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.09.2020

    Audio by Seaman Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    Daily news update from NAVSTA Rota, Spain with Elyse C. Hamill, SAPRR correspondent from Fleet and Family Support Center, talks about April being sexual assault awareness and prevention month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2020
    Date Posted: 04.09.2020 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63341
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107762052.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Rota News 09Apr2020, by SN Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COVID19EUCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT