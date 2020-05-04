Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 9

    SAUDI ARABIA

    04.05.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    This week's podcast discusses successes of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing's Fire Department, the town hall, and disinformation in the age of COVID. Don't forget to send us your man in the sand questions.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2020
    Date Posted: 04.08.2020 01:32
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378 AEW
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Phoenix and the Chief

