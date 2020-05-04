Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 9

This week's podcast discusses successes of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing's Fire Department, the town hall, and disinformation in the age of COVID. Don't forget to send us your man in the sand questions.
|04.05.2020
|04.08.2020 01:32
|Newscasts
|00:07:55
|SA
