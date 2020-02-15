Learn the latest from the Air Force Special Investigations Academy (AFSIA) in this episode of Gimme the Gouge.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2020 15:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|63336
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107759475.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:41
|Artist
|Col Jeremy Waller, Commander, USAFSIA
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gimme the Gouge, by Maj. jennifer womble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT