Scuttle Hustle - Food of Bataan

200407-N-NO770-1001

ARABIAN GULF (April 7, 2020) - This episode discusses the food onboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan, is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific to the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kathryn E. Macdonald)