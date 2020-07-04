Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scuttle Hustle - Food of Bataan

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.07.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Kathryn Macdonald 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200407-N-NO770-1001
    ARABIAN GULF (April 7, 2020) - This episode discusses the food onboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan, is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific to the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kathryn E. Macdonald)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scuttle Hustle - Food of Bataan, by PO1 Kathryn Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

