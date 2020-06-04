The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 27 - AETC Command Team COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall

The AETC command team of Lt. Gen. Brad Webb and Chief Master Sgt. Julie Gudgel discuss the command's COVID-19 response from a strategic perspective, including why the recruit, train and educate mission must continue, as well as answer questions from viewers during their virtual town hall on the AETC Facebook page Apr. 3, 2020.