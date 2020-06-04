Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 27 - AETC Command Team COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall

    04.06.2020

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    The AETC command team of Lt. Gen. Brad Webb and Chief Master Sgt. Julie Gudgel discuss the command's COVID-19 response from a strategic perspective, including why the recruit, train and educate mission must continue, as well as answer questions from viewers during their virtual town hall on the AETC Facebook page Apr. 3, 2020.

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 27 - AETC Command Team COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Air Force Starts Here Podcast

