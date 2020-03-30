Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    School Update with SLO

    School Update with SLO

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.30.2020

    Audio by Seaman Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    Randy Lambert, Naval Station Rota, Spain's School liaison officer, talks about electronic school updates during the time of school closures do to COVID-19.
    COVID-19 has caused school in Spain to close creating a need for online schooling.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.06.2020 08:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63322
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107756902.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, School Update with SLO, by SN Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COVID19EUCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT