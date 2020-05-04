THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 08 - Vietnam Bao Chi: Warriors of Word and Film

Marc Phillip Lablonka, author of “Vietnam Bao Chi: Warriors of Word and Film,” covers the combat reporters who covered the Vietnam War. In his book, Lablonka shares stories from Marine combat correspondent Dale Dye, who later worked with director Oliver Stone to make, “Platoon,” the most realistic war film of its era; retired Air Force Colonel Rick Fuller, who was involved with the rescue mission of Lieutenant Colonel Iceal Gene Hambleton…later immortalized in the movie, “Bat 21,” starring Gene Hackman and Danny Glover; and legendary Air Force Combat Cameraman Ken Hackman who felt oddly safe behind his camera while in combat.

The title of the book comes from the Vietnamese word for journalist…”Bao Chi.” Publishers Weekly says, “Yablonka fills a void (in the historical record) with this valuable collection of profiles of 35 American military journalists.”

Lablonka is a retired Chief Warrant Officer and adjunct professor for Columbia College of Missouri’s satellite campus in southern California.