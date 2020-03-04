Col. David McNulty, 102nd Intelligence Wing commander, addresses the wing and answers some questions during a virtual town hall video, April 2, at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The command message includes status of the wing and guidance moving forward in response to the COVID-19 crisis in Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 21:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63317
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107755101.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:53
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message - Apr. 3, 2020, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT