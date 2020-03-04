Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message - Apr. 3, 2020

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. David McNulty, 102nd Intelligence Wing commander, addresses the wing and answers some questions during a virtual town hall video, April 2, at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The command message includes status of the wing and guidance moving forward in response to the COVID-19 crisis in Massachusetts.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message - Apr. 3, 2020, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    massachusetts
    ang
    usaf
    102iw
    coronavirus
    covid

