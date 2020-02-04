How the U.S. Army is responding to COVID-19

When the novel coronavirus swept across the world, it changed almost everything on an international scale. This includes plans for the U.S. military and the people who serve.

Spc. Ava Leonard knows this first hand. She’s a nurse with the 47th Combat Support Hospital on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. and is one of the Army medical professionals working at a mobilized hospital inside the CenturyLink Event Center in Seattle.

U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need.