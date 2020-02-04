Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How the U.S. Army is responding to COVID-19

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Erica Earl 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19

    When the novel coronavirus swept across the world, it changed almost everything on an international scale. This includes plans for the U.S. military and the people who serve.
    Spc. Ava Leonard knows this first hand. She’s a nurse with the 47th Combat Support Hospital on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. and is one of the Army medical professionals working at a mobilized hospital inside the CenturyLink Event Center in Seattle.
    U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need.

