    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 9 - Augmented and Virtual Reality in Test

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    While many may think of video games or immersive video when they talk about augmented and virtual reality, to one Team Edwards member it all translates to jet engine maintenance training, saving time and money. Hear all about it on our latest episode of Edwards: Beyond the Test!

    This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 9 - Augmented and Virtual Reality in Test, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

