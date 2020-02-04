102nd Intelligence Wing Round Table: Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Apr. 2, 2020

The 102nd Intelligence Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team came together for a round table discussion about the wing’s SAPR program. Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Ms. Jackie Tellier hosted the group which included 102nd IW commander, Col. David McNulty; Volunteer Victim Advocate, Master Sgt. Deb Hasley; 102nd MSG First Sergeant, Master Sgt. Salaam Harris; and Alternate SARC, Capt. David Shepard. Please be advised, this round table discussion was conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and mandate for social distancing.