Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    102nd Intelligence Wing Round Table: Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Apr. 2, 2020

    102nd Intelligence Wing Round Table: Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Apr. 2, 2020

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Intelligence Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team came together for a round table discussion about the wing’s SAPR program. Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Ms. Jackie Tellier hosted the group which included 102nd IW commander, Col. David McNulty; Volunteer Victim Advocate, Master Sgt. Deb Hasley; 102nd MSG First Sergeant, Master Sgt. Salaam Harris; and Alternate SARC, Capt. David Shepard. Please be advised, this round table discussion was conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and mandate for social distancing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 10:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63305
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107752170.mp3
    Length: 00:25:40
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Round Table: Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Apr. 2, 2020, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cape cod
    prevention
    massachusetts
    sexual assault
    response
    otis angb
    ang
    102nd intelligence wing
    sapr
    usaf
    mass ang
    102iw

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT