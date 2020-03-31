Bahrain Beat: TGPS Classes

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (March 31, 2020) Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s Fleet and Family Support Center suspended the DOD’s face-to-face transition goals, plans, success or (T-G-P-S) classes, formerly known as tap. In light of this change, individuals should be proactive and start preparing now, rather than later. According to NAVADMIN 82/20, service members who are unable to reschedule this class are required to complete the virtual course at the DOD tap website, which directs the user to the J-K-O portal. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.