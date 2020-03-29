Brig. Gen. Walker and Chief Chadick talk about emergency leave, taking care of our camp, PTG in the gym, and what to do if your work load is light.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 01:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63300
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107750075.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:02
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|50
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 8, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
