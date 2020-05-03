Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tsaaaaa Dude Liner

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.05.2020

    Audio by Seaman Arthur Rosen 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    This liner encourages personnel to listen to 99.1 The Eagle. It is relatable to young people.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Tsaaaaa Dude Liner, by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

