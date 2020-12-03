This spot encourages personnel to conserve energy on Diego Garcia.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 04:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63291
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107748334.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Energy Conservation, by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT