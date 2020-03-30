Today's Story: Secretary of the Air Force highlight's priorities.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 11:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63281
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107747236.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 March 2020, by Angel Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT