Deputy Directory of Veterinary Medical Center Europe Major Renee Krebs discusses what you can do and have to make sure your pets stay safe and taken care of in case you are diagnosed with COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 09:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|RP, DE
This work, How to Make Sure Pets are Safe During Covid-19 Radio Spot, by A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
