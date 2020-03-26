The Connection Series - Episode 6: "A Conversation with Chris Potter"

As part of our ongoing Guest Artist spotlight, Master Sergeant Ben Patterson talks with jazz legend Chris Potter about his music and career.
Credits:
Executive Producer: Col. Don Schofield
Producer/Host: Master Sgt. Brooke Emery
Assistant Producer: Master Sgt. Ben Patterson
Recording Production Managers: Chief Master Sergeant Dennis Hoffmann and Master Sgt. Emily Wellington
Audio Mastering: Master Sgt. Mike Hampf
