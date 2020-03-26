Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Connection Series - Episode 6: "A Conversation with Chris Potter"

    The Connection Series - Episode 6: "A Conversation with Chris Potter"

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Christian Pagnard 

    The U.S. Air Force Band

    As part of our ongoing Guest Artist spotlight, Master Sergeant Ben Patterson talks with jazz legend Chris Potter about his music and career.

    Credits:
    Executive Producer: Col. Don Schofield
    Producer/Host: Master Sgt. Brooke Emery
    Assistant Producer: Master Sgt. Ben Patterson
    Recording Production Managers: Chief Master Sergeant Dennis Hoffmann and Master Sgt. Emily Wellington
    Audio Mastering: Master Sgt. Mike Hampf

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 15:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:12:16
    Genre Jazz
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Connection Series - Episode 6: "A Conversation with Chris Potter", by SMSgt Christian Pagnard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force Band

