ScreenPlay ep. 105: Suicide Squad 2

This installment of ScreenPlay aired March 25, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss the upcoming sequel for "Suicide Squad," and the confusion of titles it bears with the original. The sequel is titled "The Suicide Squad." Confused? So are we.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.