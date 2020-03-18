ScreenPlay ep. 104: New Matrix Movie

This installment of ScreenPlay aired March 18, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss film industry rumors about the possibility of a new Matrix movie being made by one of the original film's directors.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.